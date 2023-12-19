Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 19th (ADW.A, AGCO, ALLE, AND, AOS, ASND, ASTE, ATEC, ATMU, AYI)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, December 19th:

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) had its price target boosted by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$11.00.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $153.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $139.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$47.50 to C$50.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $80.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $149.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $41.00 to $42.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $18.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $236.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$42.00 to C$46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $119.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $200.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target raised by Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$135.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$62.00 to C$64.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $47.00 to $52.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $2.50. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $63.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $293.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$57.00 to C$58.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$150.00 to C$159.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $206.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$58.00 to C$62.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$106.00 to C$101.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Crane (NYSE:CR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $124.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.50 to $5.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $34.00 to $32.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) was given a C$37.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) had its price target increased by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $140.00 to $167.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $106.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $61.00 to $53.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$61.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $120.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $104.00 to $105.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $257.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $38.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $186.00 to $187.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $61.00 to $59.00. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $188.00 to $196.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $165.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$180.00 to C$185.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $79.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $56.00 to $59.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $190.00 to $213.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $351.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $214.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $260.00 to $258.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.25. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $122.00 to $131.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $236.00 to $238.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $277.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $63.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $21.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $56.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its target price lowered by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $2.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $6.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $23.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $208.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $150.00 to $170.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) had its price target cut by CIBC from $3.50 to $2.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $491.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $727.00 to $822.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $129.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $80.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) had its price target trimmed by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $7.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $41.00 to $47.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $78.00 to $64.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $510.00 to $598.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $112.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $209.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $84.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $144.00 to $168.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$99.00 to C$105.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$20.50 to C$18.50.

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.50. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$10.75 to C$11.50. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $121.00 to $130.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Notable Labs (NASDAQ:NTBL) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $9.00. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) had its price target increased by Benchmark Co. from $33.00 to $35.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osino Resources (CVE:OSI) had its target price cut by Cormark from C$2.60 to C$1.50.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $97.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $510.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $171.00 to $193.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $171.00 to $193.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $96.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$50.00 to C$57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $128.00 to $147.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $81.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $128.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $212.00 to $237.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $51.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price raised by Pivotal Research from $75.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $187.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$47.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$136.00 to C$142.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $53.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was given a C$73.00 price target by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$46.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $105.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) was given a C$96.00 target price by analysts at Desjardins. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $46.00 to $48.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $93.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $246.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 117 ($1.48) to GBX 105 ($1.33). They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $61.00 to $70.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $494.00 to $591.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $37.00 to $42.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $83.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $279.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $175.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.00 to C$0.80. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$95.00 to C$90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $183.00 to $190.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $53.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $198.00 to $199.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $39.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $133.00 to $136.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

