Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December 19th (A, AEO, CCO, CCU, CE, CENTA, CVS, FELE, HZO, LILAK)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 19th:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Unilever (NYSE:UL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

