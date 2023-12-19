Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December 19th (ACAD, AIG, AIN, AMGN, ARVN, BYD, CHUY, FDX, FOLD, FUTR)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Tuesday, December 19th:
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $31.00.
American International Group (NYSE:AIG) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $326.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $286.00.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $63.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.
Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have C$306.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$285.00.
Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $15.00.
Future (LON:FUTR) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a hold rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has GBX 660 ($8.35) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 750 ($9.49).
HP (NYSE:HPQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $91.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.
Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $4.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.
LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Masco (NYSE:MAS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$14.75.
Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $13.00.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $357.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $280.00.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $31.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. SVB Leerink LLC currently has $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.
