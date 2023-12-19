IPVERSE (IPV) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. IPVERSE has a total market cap of $467.10 million and $89,395.54 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IPVERSE has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IPVERSE

IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.

IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators’ creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

IPVERSE Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

