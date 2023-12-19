iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,713 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $13,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ XT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.24. The stock had a trading volume of 27,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,221. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.29.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

