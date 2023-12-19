iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 1-Year High at $68.23

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.23 and last traded at $68.14, with a volume of 97359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.88.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,260,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.