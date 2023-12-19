iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.06

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.06 and last traded at $102.00, with a volume of 528033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.42.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2,221.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

