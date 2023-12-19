iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.70

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.64, with a volume of 5617845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.19.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 415.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

