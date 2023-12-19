iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.52

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.52 and last traded at $84.47, with a volume of 19397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $83.81.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a market cap of $540.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EUSA. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

