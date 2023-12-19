Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Lowered to GBX 180 at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 200 ($2.53) to GBX 180 ($2.28) in a research note released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on J. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Jacobs Engineering Group to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 225 ($2.85) in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 245.67 ($3.11).

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

