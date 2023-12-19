James Paul Rickey Sells 1,800 Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) insider James Paul Rickey sold 1,800 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Paul Rickey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, James Paul Rickey sold 11,600 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $220,400.00.

On Tuesday, December 5th, James Paul Rickey sold 418 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $6,692.18.

On Thursday, November 30th, James Paul Rickey sold 700 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $11,200.00.

On Monday, November 6th, James Paul Rickey sold 18,003 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $288,588.09.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.92. 661,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,666. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.81 and a 52-week high of $19.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 33.53% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

