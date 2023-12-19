Jet Protocol (JET) Price Down 31% Over Last Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $4.47 million and $174,473.36 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00272903 USD and is up 12.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $200,571.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

