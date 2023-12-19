Jonathan Domanko Sells 251 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Jonathan Domanko sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.97, for a total value of C$24,590.47.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of QSR stock traded up C$1.60 on Tuesday, reaching C$102.48. The company had a trading volume of 789,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,372. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$94.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.89. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$82.61 and a 12 month high of C$103.87. The stock has a market cap of C$31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.07. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.1152187 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.763 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

