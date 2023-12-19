Jonathan Domanko Sells 251 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Jonathan Domanko sold 251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.97, for a total value of C$24,590.47.
Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of QSR stock traded up C$1.60 on Tuesday, reaching C$102.48. The company had a trading volume of 789,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,372. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$94.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$95.89. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$82.61 and a 12 month high of C$103.87. The stock has a market cap of C$31.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.68.
Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.07. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 6.1152187 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
