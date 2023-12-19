Julie A. Scott Sells 10,000 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $284,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,149,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,674,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FIBK traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 269,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $39.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after buying an additional 192,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,907,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after buying an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "sell" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

