Kava Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $808.14 million and $14.86 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001818 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00095244 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00021985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00024602 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006367 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005410 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,042,650,299 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,042,776,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

