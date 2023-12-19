Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Down 1.0 %
KEG.UN stock opened at C$13.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$12.40 and a 12 month high of C$16.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.38.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
