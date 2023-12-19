Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $4.18 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.31. 2,254,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,767,822. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.73.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

