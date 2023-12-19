Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases Shares of 52,570 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ACN traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,218,687. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $346.96.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.