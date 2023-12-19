Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 516 ($6.53) and last traded at GBX 518 ($6.55). 21,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 47,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.58).

Keystone Law Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 476.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 451.76. The company has a market cap of £163.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,252.17 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Transactions at Keystone Law Group

In other news, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 7,575 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.26), for a total value of £37,496.25 ($47,421.59). 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keystone Law Group Company Profile

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

