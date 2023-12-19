Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 97,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 98,969 shares.The stock last traded at $48.78 and had previously closed at $46.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koppers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Koppers Stock Up 7.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. Koppers had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is 5.70%.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,525.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $222,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,525.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 21,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $966,914.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,436.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,350,967 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koppers

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Koppers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Koppers by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Koppers by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Koppers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Koppers by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

