Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sets New 52-Week High at $780.82

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $780.82 and last traded at $777.33, with a volume of 186793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $769.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $102.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $672.66 and its 200 day moving average is $656.16.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,274,197,000 after purchasing an additional 130,958,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after purchasing an additional 32,794,236 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,018.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,985 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $619,226,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

