Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.32

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

Land Securities Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

