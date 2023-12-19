Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at Desjardins

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$31.17.

LB traded up C$0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,233. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$32.36. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$48.23.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.30 million. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.5815603 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

