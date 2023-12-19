Lego Coin (LEGO) Price Tops $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. One Lego Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lego Coin has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lego Coin has a market capitalization of $9,000.00 billion and $1.65 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lego Coin Token Profile

Lego Coin was first traded on April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lego Coin is www.legocoinlive.com. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LegoCoinLive)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40420705/legocoin%5Fwhitepaper-v1.pdf)”

Buying and Selling Lego Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lego Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

