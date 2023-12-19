LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $67,275.38

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 21% higher against the dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $67,275.38 and approximately $7,254.90 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,500,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official message board is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LEMONCHAIN%5FOfficial)[Medium](https://lemonchain.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484807/lemonchain%5Fwhitepaper%5Fversion17%5Feng.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LEMONCHAIN

