Liquity USD (LUSD) Hits Market Cap of $182.98 Million

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 19th. One Liquity USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $182.98 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 183,458,236 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Liquity USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

