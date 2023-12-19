Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $36.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 17% lower against the dollar.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 795,428,762 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 795,407,059.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00420353 USD and is up 8.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $110.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
