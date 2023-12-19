M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Sets New 52-Week High at $127.43

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.43 and last traded at $127.26, with a volume of 79289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MHO. StockNews.com cut M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush cut M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.99 and a 200-day moving average of $91.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $0.55. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in M/I Homes by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in M/I Homes by 1,979.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in M/I Homes by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in M/I Homes by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

See Also

