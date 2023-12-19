Matthew Rubinger Sells 3,097 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Rubinger sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,626.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,701 shares in the company, valued at $51,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

1stdibs.Com Stock Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ:DIBS traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $4.49. 91,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.63.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. 1stdibs.Com had a negative net margin of 30.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

About 1stdibs.Com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 51.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

