Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.49

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 831381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 17.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $710.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mawson Infrastructure Group
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.