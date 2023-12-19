Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.49

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.46, with a volume of 831381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Stock Up 17.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $710.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.