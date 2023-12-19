McGuire Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in CVS Health by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after purchasing an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in CVS Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.71. 1,763,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,246. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

