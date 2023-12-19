MELD (MELD) Price Reaches $0.0197 on Top Exchanges

MELD (MELD) traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. MELD has a total market cap of $71.08 million and $1.03 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MELD has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MELD token can now be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016478 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,602,871,871 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01842032 USD and is up 10.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,402,906.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

