Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.32. Approximately 102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 10,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Mitie Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Mitie Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Mitie Group Company Profile

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

