monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $193.93 and last traded at $193.94. 221,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 789,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MNDY. DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on monday.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.75.

monday.com Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -579.48 and a beta of 1.19.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 151.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of monday.com by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of monday.com by 6,322.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,472,000 after acquiring an additional 196,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

