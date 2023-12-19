Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.31 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $253.79 million and approximately $9.78 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00096076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022598 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00024693 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,097,895,011 coins and its circulating supply is 806,288,664 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

