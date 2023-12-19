Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Shares Up 0.8%

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.88 and last traded at $9.87. 150,074 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 264,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Murata Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.93.

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Components, Devices and Modules, and Others segments. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

