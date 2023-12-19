Navcoin (NAV) Reaches One Day Volume of $30,578.82

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 21% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and $30,578.82 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.07 or 0.00117985 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00034537 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00024478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004538 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002340 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

