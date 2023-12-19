Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target Increased to C$20.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.39% from the company’s current price.
NBLY has been the subject of several other reports. Cormark reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.79.
Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.
