NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI) to Issue Dividend of $0.48 on December 22nd

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4849 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.59. The stock had a trading volume of 460,423 shares. The company has a market cap of $187.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44.

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

