NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (SPYI) to Issue Dividend of $0.48 on December 22nd

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.4849 per share on Friday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.59. 460,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.44. The firm has a market cap of $187.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.79.
NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile
