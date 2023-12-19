NFT (NFT) Price Tops $0.0183

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $674,884.38 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NFT has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016397 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.82 or 1.00055754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012221 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010587 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003749 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

