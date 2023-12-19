Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.09

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 805148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nintendo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.31% and a return on equity of 20.58%. Equities analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTDOY. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nintendo in the first quarter worth $424,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 247.0% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 95,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nintendo by 15.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Nintendo in the second quarter worth $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

