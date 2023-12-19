NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 6.3%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.88. 38,394,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 51,092,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

NIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CLSA dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.55.

The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 9.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at $2,486,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in NIO by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 480,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

