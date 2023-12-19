Niobium Coin (NBC) Trading Down 50.2% Over Last 7 Days

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $62.85 million and $1,993.76 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 50.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.org. The official message board for Niobium Coin is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 1.00028203 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

