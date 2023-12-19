NXM Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 19th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00016509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,227.26 or 1.00078849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00012383 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010834 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003770 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

