Oasis Network Price Hits $0.0961 on Top Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $645.12 million and approximately $87.06 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0961 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,174.96 or 0.05146987 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00093982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00024526 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org."

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

