Oasis Network (ROSE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $647.69 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $647.69 million and approximately $93.87 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0965 or 0.00000227 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,190.52 or 0.05148258 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00094727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00024502 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08794796 USD and is up 3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $41,597,591.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.