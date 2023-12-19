OMG Network Market Cap Tops $117.18 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001959 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $117.18 million and $36.04 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00095389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00022221 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00024655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005410 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

