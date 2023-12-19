ONUS (ONUS) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

ONUS (ONUS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. One ONUS coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000864 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ONUS has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ONUS has a market cap of $35.37 million and $921.38 worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ONUS

ONUS’s launch date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 97,106,390 coins. ONUS’s official website is onuschain.io. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 97,106,390 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.36409698 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $921.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ONUS using one of the exchanges listed above.

