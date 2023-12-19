Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0979 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Orchid has a market cap of $95.84 million and $13.28 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0979 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00016397 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,665.82 or 1.00055754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012221 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00010587 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003749 BTC.

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,379,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,379,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0931768 USD and is up 12.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $35,160,379.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

